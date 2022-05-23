KSU Salina Awards Nine Premier Scholarships

Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus is awarding premier scholarships to nine incoming freshmen for the 2022-2023 academic year.

According to the school, t he scholarships include five prizes from the Vanier family and four Hardman endowment winners. These renewable scholarships are awarded to incoming K-State Salina students each year.

Garrett Denning, incoming professional pilot student, Haysville, is the winner of the $20,000 Vanier Family Leadership Scholarship. Recipients must have a minimum score of 26 on the ACT, a 3.8 or higher GPA and must have demonstrated strong leadership in school and/or community involvement. This scholarship is renewable up to three additional years at $5,000 per year at K-State Salina. Denning says that winning this scholarship has helped calm his nerves about post-college debt. He wants to use his K-State Salina education to become a commercial or test pilot.

Blake Diers, incoming professional pilot student, Lawrence, is one of the winners of the $40,000 Vanier Family Bluemont Scholarship. Recipients must have a minimum score of 32 on the ACT or have a 3.8 or higher GPA or rank in the top 10% of their high school graduating class. The Bluemont Scholarship is renewable up to three additional years at $10,000 per year at K-State Salina. Diers says that without this scholarship he would not have the finances to attend a pilot school at a university. He hopes to use his K-State Salina education to become a life flight pilot for a hospital and to help save lives.

Derek Davis, incoming mechanical engineering technology student, Lenexa, is one of the winners of the $40,000 Vanier Family Bluemont Scholarship. Recipients must have a minimum score of 32 on the ACT or have a 3.8 or higher GPA or rank in the top 10% of their high school graduating class. The Bluemont Scholarship is renewable up to three additional years at $10,000 per year at K-State Salina. Davis says that winning this scholarship helped make choosing K-State Salina over other schools much easier. He hopes to use his K-State Salina education to get into the multidiscipline engineering design field or in entrepreneurship.

Isabella Budreau, incoming professional pilot student, Wamego, is one of the winners of the Marian W. “Dolly” Hardman Endowment Scholarship. Recipients must be female undergraduate students enrolled full time in the professional pilot degree at K-State Salina. The scholarship is valued at up to $32,000 and is renewable up to three additional years at up to $8,000 per year. Budreau says that winning the scholarship has made making her dream to become a pilot much more attainable and realistic. She says that she hopes to use her K-State Salina education to become a captain for a commercial airline and fly long-haul flights.

Elyse Beeken, incoming professional pilot student, Wichita, is one of the winners of the Marian W. “Dolly” Hardman Endowment Scholarship. Recipients must be female undergraduate students enrolled full time in the professional pilot degree at K-State Salina. The scholarship is valued at up to $32,000 and is renewable up to three additional years at up to $8,000 per year. Beeken says that winning the scholarship has helped lessen the stress of the cost of college. She hopes to use her K-State Salina education to do something adventurous, whether it’s being a commercial or private pilot, or even acrobatics; she’s open to anything.

Clay Jansson, incoming unmanned aircraft systems flight and operations student, Farmington, Arkansas, is the winner of the $80,000 Vanier Family Presidential Scholarship. Recipients must have a minimum score of 32 on the ACT and a 3.85 or higher GPA. This renewable scholarship is available for three additional years at $20,000 per year at K-State Salina. Jansson says that attending K-State Salina would have been out of the question if not for winning this scholarship. He hopes to use his K-State Salina education to gain a career in unmanned aviation.

Andrea Guevara, incoming professional pilot student, Springdale, Arkansas, is one of the winners of the Marian W. “Dolly” Hardman Endowment Scholarship. Recipients must be female undergraduate students enrolled full time in the professional pilot degree at K-State Salina. The scholarship is valued at up to $32,000 and is renewable up to three additional years at up to $8,000 per year. Guevara says that winning the scholarship has brought peace of mind into her household and has taken some of the financial burden away from her parents. She is excited to be the first person in her family to fly an airplane.

Carsen Bird, incoming professional pilot student, Albion, Nebraska, is the winner of the $20,000 Vanier Family Leadership Scholarship. Recipients must have a minimum score of 26 on the ACT, a 3.8 or higher GPA and must have demonstrated strong leadership in school and/or community involvement. This scholarship is renewable up to three additional years at $5,000 per year at K-State Salina. Bird says that winning this scholarship helped him afford going out of state for his education. He hopes to use his K-State Salina education to become a commercial pilot for a major airline.

Lily Smith, incoming professional pilot student, Humble, Texas, is one of the winners of the Marian W. “Dolly” Hardman Endowment Scholarship. Recipients must be female undergraduate students enrolled full time in the professional pilot degree at K-State Salina. The scholarship is valued at up to $32,000 and is renewable up to three additional years at up to $8,000 per year. Smith says that winning the scholarship made her feel like she was someone who K-State Salina wanted to attend. She says that she hopes to use her K-State Salina education to become a commercial airline pilot.

Incoming new students for the 2022-2023 school year have been awarded more than $5.9 million in scholarship money. Students will begin classes in August 2022.