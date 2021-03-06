Salina, KS

KSU Poly Webinar Shared Globally

Todd PittengerMarch 6, 2021

Unmanned aircraft systems are a global phenomenon, and the experts at Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus are helping to ensure regulation updates are shared across the globe.

According to the school, free webinar offered by K-State Polytechnic on Feb. 25 discussing recent changes implemented to UAS regulations by the Federal Aviation Administration was attended globally.

The webinar shared information on UAS operations that will go into effect in the coming months, including a new implementation timeline adjustment from the FAA. UAS operators in attendance numbered more than 380 from 42 states across the U.S. and four countries.

The updates to the federal regulations primarily covered remote identification of unmanned aircraft, operations over people, operations at night and requirements for recurrent training for remote pilots. The webinar’s primary focus was on the immediate changes that will affect remote pilots starting in March.

A recording of the webinar can be downloaded online.

Kansas State Polytechnic is recognized by the FAA as an expert in the UAS industry and has been part of numerous research projects advising rules and regulations. K-State Polytechnic provides many UAS training opportunities in addition to two nationally ranked UAS bachelor’s degrees. Find information on degree programs at K-State Polytechnic online, by calling 785-826-2640 or by emailing [email protected]. For information on UAS training operations, visit the website or contact Professional Education and Outreach at [email protected].

