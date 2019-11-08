KSU Poly Signs Agreement With Washington College

Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus has signed a transfer agreement with Green River College in Auburn, Washington.

The agreement offers transfer credit hours to Green River students who apply and qualify for admission to Kansas State Polytechnic. Recruitment efforts will focus on international students pursuing aviation and technology degrees.

“We were looking to partner with an institution that had a reputation for a caliber program in aviation and the related student drivers,” said Christopher Smith, executive director of enrollment management, marketing and financial aid at Kansas State Polytechnic.

Green River is ranked among the top destinations in the U.S. for international students. Since 2014, the college has hosted more than 1,700 international students from 64 countries. Students at Green River are trained for a variety of careers, including air traffic controller and professional pilot.

“International students appear to be the driving force behind aviation at Green River College,” Smith said. “They can continue their success by transferring equivalent course credits toward the completion of a bachelor’s degree in professional pilot at Kansas State Polytechnic.”

Smith and Mary Pyle, assistant director of international support with the K-State Office of International Programs, will return to the Green River campus in January 2020 to continue recruitment efforts.