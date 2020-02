KSU Online Students Earn Scholarships

More than 110 students attending Kansas State University Online received scholarships this spring semester. The scholarships ranged from $600 to $1,500 each and totaled $73,700.

K-State Global Campus, which oversees K-State Online, works hard to offer scholarships to its online students, who are predominately adults attending classes part time while balancing work and family responsibilities. The scholarships are available to both part-time and full-time students to provide more individuals the opportunity to earn a degree at their own pace.

The following K-State Global Campus students are spring 2020 scholarship recipients:

Kimberly Maute, senior in elementary education, Baxter Springs, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Mariah Kieffer, master’s student in early childhood education, Clifton, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Virginia Myers, master’s student in gerontology, Council Grove, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Kourtney Talkington, senior in dietetics, Ellis, Food, Nutrition, Dietetics and Health Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Angela Rosen, master’s student in teaching, Emporia, College of Education Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Steven Kimmi, doctoral student in curriculum and instruction, Everest, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Elizabeth Friesen, sophomore in elementary education, Garden City, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Emily Buller, master’s student in teaching, Hays, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Lesley Harness, master’s student in teaching, Highland, Maurine Allison O’Bannon Memorial Scholarship; Bonnie Bribiesca, senior in general business, Holcomb, College of Business Administration Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Dawayne Mosier, master’s student in psychology, Holton, College of Arts and Sciences Scholarship for Distance Education Students.

Miranda Saldana-Rodney, master’s student in curriculum and instruction, Junction City, K-State Global Campus Military Spouse Scholarship; Shannon Bingley, senior in elementary education, Kansas City, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Emily Lee, junior in technology management, Leonardville, College of Technology and Aviation Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Jeremy Davidson, master’s student in teaching, Manhattan, College of Education Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Kayleigh Large, senior in early childhood education, Olathe, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Lisa Pepperdine, senior in social science, Osawatomie, College of Arts and Sciences Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Shana Wood, master’s student in teaching, Rossville, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Blake Wilcox, freshman in personal financial planning, Salina, K-State Kansas Insurance Certificate Scholarship; Xavier Rodriguez, master’s student in teaching, Ulysses, College of Education Scholarship for Distance Education Students; and Rebecca Spivey, senior in personal financial planning, Valley Center, K-State Kansas Insurance Certificate Scholarship.

From Wichita: Alyssa Cole, master’s student in teaching, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Cassie Fernandez, senior in social science, College of Arts and Sciences Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Heidi Jones, senior in nutrition and health, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Reed McManaman, junior in technology management, College of Technology and Aviation Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Paige Olsen, master’s student in teaching, College of Education Scholarship for Distance Education Students; and Carolyn Singleterry, senior in dietetics, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students.

Amy Lorenzen, master’s student in teaching, Winona, Kenneth and Leah Mae Bever KSU Foundation Family Scholarship; and Bonnie Rubottom, master’s student in teaching, Woodston, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students.

From out of state:

Charlie Tappen, senior in general business, Delta Junction, Alaska, College of Business Administration Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Cynthia Clark, senior in dietetics, Buckeye, Arizona, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Megan McWherter, master’s student in agribusiness, Casa Grande, Arizona, College of Agriculture Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Angela Hopkins, master’ student in academic advising, Alameda, California, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Devin Pena, senior in dietetics, Dana Point, California, K-State Global Campus Dean’s Merit Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Kelsey Grady, master’s student in academic advising, Redondo Beach, California, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Carly Kosinski, master’s student in academic advising, Reedley, California, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Karen Wiesen, master’s student in teaching, Midland, Georgia, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Rachel Balsitis, junior in nutrition and health, Savannah, Georgia, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Rebecca Byerly, senior in nutrition and health, Boise, Idaho, K-State Global Campus Dean’s Merit Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Brooklin Devine, senior in dietetics, Idaho Falls, Idaho, Maurine Allison O’Bannon Memorial Scholarship.

Hind Allouch, master’s student in psychology, Burr Ridge, Illinois, College of Arts and Sciences Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Susan Gonzalez, sophomore in nutrition and health, Joliet, Illinois, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Luzmarie Rivera-Rivera, master’s student in early childhood education, Urbana, Illinois, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Garick Lair, master’s student in business administration, Pikeville, Kentucky, College of Business Administration Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Charlene Ploetz, master’s student in academic advising, Bethesda, Maryland, K-State Global Campus Dean’s Merit Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Rhonda Davis, master’s student in adult learning and leadership, Fallston, Maryland, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Sarah McBride, master’s student in adult learning and leadership, Douglas, Massachusetts, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Cassie Galligan, master’s student in academic advising, Cambridge, Minnesota, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Laurie Roiger, master’s student in academic advising, Monticello, Minnesota, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Joanna Marin, senior in general business, Kansas City, Missouri, College of Business Administration Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Janee’ Kassanavoid, senior in dietetics, Lawson, Missouri, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Alissa Cunningham, junior in dietetics, Liberty, Missouri, Maurine Allison O’Bannon Memorial Scholarship; Lauren Bethel, master’s student in food science, St. Louis, Missouri, College of Agriculture Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Bailey Boland, senior in animal science and industry, Sweet Springs, Missouri, College of Agriculture Scholarship for Distance Education Students.

Kelsey Hart, master’s student in gerontology, Chadron, Nebraska, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Patty Schmidt, senior in nutrition and health, Columbus, Nebraska, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Melinda Moon, junior in dietetics, Reno, Nevada, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Courtney Beer, master’s student in agribusiness, Elk River, New Mexico, College of Agriculture Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Shawn Brown, senior in personal financial planning, Bronx, New York, K-State Kansas Insurance Certificate Scholarship; Kerry Bennett, master’s student in teaching, Fort Drum, New York, K-State Global Campus Military Spouse Scholarship; Ninette Warner, master’s student in nutrition, dietetics and sensory sciences, Kingston, New York, Food, Nutrition, Dietetics and Health Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Kofi Nimako, master’s student in electrical and computer engineering, Rochester, New York, Maurine Allison O’Bannon Memorial Scholarship; Holly Denton, junior in elementary education, Copan, Oklahoma, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Kyara Little, master’s student in personal financial planning, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Taylor Farley, senior in nutrition and health, Woodward, Oklahoma, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students.

Kayla Florian, master’s student in food science, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Maurine Allison O’Bannon Memorial Scholarship; Kirsten Cadden, master’s student in personal financial planning, Nashville, Tennessee, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Hailey Celsur, junior in nutrition and health, Martin’s Mill, Texas, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Chelsea Nielson, master’s student in academic advising, South Jordan, Utah, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; Bianca McSwiggan, junior in nutrition and health, Alexandria, Virginia, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students; and Amy Dickerson, senior in dietetics, King George, Virginia, Sue Maes and Dennis Hemmendinger KSU Foundation Family Scholarship.

From Germany: Claudia Woodard, master’s student in nutrition, dietetics and sensory sciences, K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students.