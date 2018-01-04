Free Drone Tip Webinar Offered

Julee CobbJanuary 4, 2018

Unmanned aircraft systems, more commonly known as drones, are popular gifts over the holiday season and a widespread hobby for flying enthusiasts. Many systems are sold and marketed as ready to fly; however, it is important that consumers are up-to-date with important regulations and safety practices.

Kansas State Polytechnic is offering a free webinar and live question-and-answer session with Kansas State University UAS experts to discuss important safety practices, flying rules and regulations, and tips for operating your UAS.

Join the Kansas Polytechnic UAS experts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, to discuss the difference between hobby and commercial UAS operations, safety considerations when operating your UAS, important Federal Aviation Administration rules, and regulations to ensure compliance when operating your system. The webinar is free, but registration is required.

Kansas State Polytechnic is an expert in the UAS industry and has been part of numerous research projects advising rules and regulations in the industry. Kansas State Polytechnic offers two UAS bachelor’s degrees, in which students are provided a hands-on experience and research opportunities with industry.

Register online for the free webinar. Contact the Kansas State Polytechnic Professional Education and Outreach office with questions at 855-552-0079. Schedule your personalized campus visit with Kansas State Polytechnic admissions online or by calling 785-826-2640.

 

