KSU Hosting Cow-Calf Workshops Across Kansas

Kansas State University beef extension specialists and agents will be hosting several cow-calf production focused meetings throughout the state in late January and February.

The programs are a joint effort between state specialists and local extension units and aim to address various topics pertinent to local needs and conditions experienced by producers. Topics will range from risk management tools and cowherd nutrition considerations following drought, to heifer development strategies and bull selection.

The list of meetings includes:

Jan. 24, Hays: “Navigating Opportunities and Risks: Production and Forage Considerations.” 10 a.m. at the Ellis County extension office, 601 Main. RSVP to Alicia Boor at 620-793-1910 or 785-628-9430 or [email protected]. More information: https://cottonwood.k-state.edu/

Jan. 29 Larned: “Cow and Heifer Considerations with Low Cattle Inventories.” 6:30 p.m. at J.A. Haas Exhibit Building, 403 East 18th. RSVP to Kyle Grant at 620-285-6901 or [email protected]. More information: https://www.pawnee.k-state.edu/

Feb. 5 Seneca: “Rebuilding the Cow Herd.” 6:30 p.m. at Woolsoncroft Events Center, 1615 Branch Street.. RSVP to Ross Mosteller at 785-336-2184 or [email protected] or online at http://tinyurl.com/heifer-seneca. More information: https://www.meadowlark.ksu.edu

Feb. 15, Smith Center: “Feeding Your Cattle Through Drought.” 6 p.m. at Smith Center First Christian Church, 400 W. Highway 36. RSVP to Blaire Todd at 785-738-3597 or online at https://kstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_40YJtsBwQTf3Ueq. More information: https://www.postrock.k-state.edu/

Feb. 20, Eureka: “Cow-Calf and Risk Management.” 5:30 p.m. at Eureka United Methodist Church, 521 N. Main Street. RSVP to Ben Sims at 620-583-7455 or [email protected]. More information: https://www.greenwood.k-state.edu/

Information on each meeting can also be found at KSUBeef.org and local unit websites.

***