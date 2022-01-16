KSU Hosted one of MLK’s Final Speeches

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the nationally known civil rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize recipient, visited Kansas State University on Jan. 19, 1968. It was one of his last visits and speeches before he was assassinated less than three months later, on April 4th, 1968.

According to the school, during his visit, Dr. King met with KSU President John McCain and spoke to an audience of students, faculty, staff and community members about civil rights, social activism and race relations. As he delivered his address, he advocated for nonviolent approaches to remedy social tensions and advance the health of the country.

Dr. King focused on encouraging students to find peace in the nation and lead the American society into the future.

Dr. King was assassinated on April 4, 1968, but his message lives on as a legacy for future generations striving for good in the world.

KSU Photo

Full Transcript of Dr. King’s Speech at Kansas State University