KSU Has $2.3 Billion Economic Impact

Kansas State University made a significant contribution of $2.3 billion in economic impact to the state of Kansas in fiscal year 2023, according to the university’s latest Economic and Community Impact report

K-State President Richard Linton shared this announcement during K-State Impact Day on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka. At the event, K-State also introduced All Things Kansas, a cutting-edge online dashboard offering valuable insights into all 105 counties of the Sunflower State.

“As a next-generation land-grant university, it is our mission to continue to generate significant economic impact and create jobs for the state of Kansas, contributing to the economic prosperity of all 105 counties,” Linton said. “K-State stands as a powerful and positive force for Kansas, and this report shows just how much that statement rings true.”

The $2.3 billion impact is a result of collaborative efforts across the institution, including all three of K-State’s physical campuses in Manhattan, Salina and Olathe, as well as with K-State Athletics, the K-State Alumni Association, the KSU Foundation and K-State Research and Extension.

Other key highlights from the Economic and Community Impact report for fiscal year 2023 include:

• For every dollar invested by Kansas taxpayers, K-State generates $8.57 in the state’s economy.

• K-State sustains 21,335 direct and indirect jobs, both full-time and part-time, across Kansas.

• The university generated $127.4 million in state and local taxes.

• K-State Research and Extension sustains 3,755 direct and indirect jobs, both full-time and part-time, across Kansas.

• K-State Athletics generated $486.1 million in economic impact.

• The KSU Foundation generated $3.1 million in state and local taxes.

• The K-State Alumni Association generated $12.1 million in economic impact.

“The findings of this report clearly highlight the substantial impact and contributions made by K-State in enhancing economic growth and development throughout the state, and they prove that together, we can do great things,” said Marshall Stewart, senior vice president for executive affairs, university engagement and partnerships, and chief of staff.

K-State retained consulting firm Tripp Umbach to measure the economic value generated by the institution throughout Kansas in fiscal year 2023. Tripp Umbach conducted internal and external stakeholder interviews to gauge the main themes of K-State’s impact.

One pivotal effort driving economic prosperity in Kansas is the K-State 105 initiative, K-State’s comprehensive economic growth and advancement initiative for all 105 counties in Kansas.

Through the K-State 105 initiative, the university is launching All Things Kansas, a free, interactive tool featuring data-driven mapping, reports and insights for all 105 counties. The website includes access to more than 30,000 data layers and uses more than 120 national, state and local data sources to analyze and visualize data across Kansas communities.