Salina, KS

Now: 88 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 102 ° | Lo: 74 °

BREAKING NEWS

KSU Faculty, Alumni Edit Text on School Funding

Patrice Scott - Kansas State University July 20, 2019

Five education leaders with ties to the Kansas State University College of Education have edited a book positioned to become the nation’s preeminent text on preschool through grade 12 school funding. It covers all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Indian Country.

Funding Public Schools in the United States and Indian Country” was published by the National Education Finance Academy to be an asset for policymakers, scholars, reporters, researchers and administrators alike. Chapters were written by education leaders in their respective states.

Information once housed in hundreds of locations, whether local, state and federal archives, is now available in “Funding Public Schools in the United States and Indian Country.” The book provides a uniform and easily digestible comparison of each state’s funding, including general background on state aid formula; basic support program description and operation; supplemental funding; aid and funding for compensatory and categorical programs; funding for transportation; and more.

The editors are David C. Thompson, Kansas State University Elvon G. Skeen endowed professor of educational leadership and National Education Finance Academy distinguished research fellow; R. Craig Wood, professor of educational administration at the University of Florida and longtime collaborator with Thompson; S. Craig Neuenswander, school finance team director at the Kansas State Department of Education; John M. Heim, executive director of the Kansas Association of School Boards; and Randy D. Watson, Kansas commissioner of education. Alex RedCorn, Kansas State University assistant professor of educational leadership and citizen of the Osage Nation, was the lead author on the chapter about education finance in Indian County.

Heim, Neuenswander and Watson are all alumni of Kansas State University: Heim earned a doctorate in educational administration; Neuenswander earned a doctorate in educational leadership; and Watson earned a bachelor’s degree in history, master’s degree in secondary administration and an educational doctorate.

Debbie Mercer, dean of the K-State College of Education, believes this book will be a resource for one and all.

“This project demonstrates the unequivocal leadership role that faculty and alumni from the K-State College of Education hold at the state and national levels,” Mercer said. “Schools matter because they are the heartbeats of communities and neighborhoods, and I applaud Dr. Thompson and all of his colleagues for taking on this daunting project as school finance is undoubtedly

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

AAA “Pumps” Up Distract...

During this summer of record-breaking road travel, AAA Kansas is ‘pumping’ up its ‘Don’t dri...

July 20, 2019 Comments

KSU Faculty, Alumni Edit Text on Sc...

Top News

July 20, 2019

Library to Host Storytelling Dogs

Kansas News

July 20, 2019

Gov. Kelly Appoints Alzheimer’...

Kansas News

July 19, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Library to Host Storytell...
July 20, 2019Comments
Gov. Kelly Appoints Alzhe...
July 19, 2019Comments
Kansas State University scientists are part of a multistate partnership receiving a $9.6 million, five-year grant to find ways for cattle producers to adapt to climate extremes in their grazing operations.
KDA Alerts Livestock Owne...
July 19, 2019Comments
Asleep At The Wheel
July 19, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH