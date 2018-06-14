KSU Expanding Drone Program Options

The Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus in Salina is expanding its program options. The school is now offering course work in cybersecurity of unmanned aircraft systems.

According to the school, a graduate certificate in unmanned aircraft systems information assurance is being launched in fall 2018. The certificate provides working professionals and graduate students an educational foundation in an industry important to both military and civilian organizations. Enrolled students will learn how to protect UAS from cyberattacks and understand information assurance risk assessment principles applicable to UAS operations on land, sea, air or satellite.

“The mission of Kansas State Polytechnic is to provide students with industry-relevant, applicable learning that can be immediately transferred to the workforce,” said Verna Fitzsimmons, the campus’s CEO and dean. “Our new graduate certificate in unmanned aircraft systems information assurance provides students with necessary education and skills to make an impact in a globally relevant industry.”

The graduate certificate is beneficial to people preparing to work as UAS pilots, operators, in communications, payload, navigation, ground support, satellite coordination and air-to-air delivery. Courses incorporate current knowledge and practices in accordance with the terms of information assurance and security, communications security, and risk assessment as applicable to safe integration of UAS into national airspace and deployment for global counter-terrorism operations.

Randall Nichols, professor of practice in the School of Integrated Studies at Kansas State Polytechnic, said the new graduate certificate is essential for safe and secure UAS operations, aligning a growing industry with the expertise of K-State Polytechnic.

“The unmanned aircraft systems cybersecurity graduate certificate teaches students how to ensure UAS data collection is accurate and secure, which is imperative in preventing hostile counterintelligence,” Nichols said.