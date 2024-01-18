KSU Cattlemen’s Day Scheduled

Kansas State University President Richard Linton will highlight the 111th annual Cattlemen’s Day with an update on the university’s strategy for future improvements when the annual event takes place on Friday, March 1 in Manhattan.

According to K‑State Research and Extension, Linton kicks off the program at 10 a.m. followed by a presentation on the Department of Animal Science and Industry’s plans to embrace its rich past and look to the future, given by department head Mike Day.

The cost to attend Cattlemen’s Day is $25 if paid by Feb. 23, or $35 at the door. There is no charge for students who pre-register. More information and registration is available online at KSUBeef.org.

Cattleman’s Day co-chair A.J. Tarpoff said the university is “excited to announce the 2024 Cattleman’s Day program.”

“Our goal is to share the latest information and research with attendees to better prepare them for management decisions in the upcoming year,” he said

In addition to Linton and Day, the morning program will feature K-State agricultural economics professor Glynn Tonsor, who will give a beef industry economic outlook.

Afternoon presentations include:

Beef Research Update , presented by K-State’s animal science beef team.

, presented by K-State’s animal science beef team. Beef Cuts that Add Value, presented by K-State animal sciences associate professor Michael Chao.

presented by K-State animal sciences associate professor Michael Chao. Reproduction Update, presented by K-State extension beef specialist Sandy Johnson, and assistant professor Nicholas Dias.

presented by K-State extension beef specialist Sandy Johnson, and assistant professor Nicholas Dias. Wildlife and Ranching, presented by K-State wildlife management and control specialist Drew Rickets.

Tarpoff said Cattleman’s Day also features an industry trade show on the floor in Weber Arena. “The trade show provides a forum for the attendees to observe what’s new in the beef industry and network with key industry leaders,” he said.

Lunch is included for all participants.

Also on March 1, the 47th Annual Legacy Bull and Female Sale will begin at 4 p.m. at the Stanley Stout Center (2200 Denison Ave). Visit asi.ksu.edu/legacysale to learn more about this year’s offerings and to request a sale catalog.

On February 29, the evening before Cattlemen’s Day, Galen and Lori Fink will be honored as the Stockman of the Year during the annual Stockmen’s Dinner at 6 p.m. at the Stanley Stout Center. A separate registration is required for the dinner. Information can be found online at asi.ksu.edu/stockmensdinner.