KSU and WSU Partnering For Nursing Degrees

The shortage of registered nurses in Kansas and the nation is expected to increase in the next decade, and the Institute of Medicine recommends that 80 percent of Registered Nurses (RNs) obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) by 2020. In response to these concerns, Wichita State University and Kansas State University have combined resources and started the planning phase of a program that will give students the opportunity to earn both a Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Health and Human Sciences at K-State, and a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing (BSN) from the College of Health Professions (CHP) at WSU.

Both degree programs will be based in Manhattan, Kansas. A memorandum of understanding was signed by administrators of each university Aug. 30, 2019 to officially initiate the planning phase, which will culminate in an application to the Kansas State Board of Nursing for the satellite program.

“The satellite BSN program will be a wonderful addition to our well-established, quality programs in the School of Nursing, “ said Sandra Bibb, dean of the WSU College of Health Professions. “Our college is committed to leading change in health care education, and this initiative furthers our mission to improve the health of our community in Kansas and beyond.”

“Our land-grant mission is to serve the well-being of our communities, and this unique partnership, which will bring WSU’s excellent nursing program to our campus, will do just that,” said Charles Taber, K-State provost and executive vice president. “Through this program, we will serve the demand for a nursing major at K-State, as well as the growing demand for nurses in Kansas and across the nation.”

Students will enroll in K-State’s College of Health and Human Sciences for the first three years, and, if accepted into WSU’s nursing program, will be WSU students on the K-State campus for the following two years. Students will receive access to all K-State student amenities throughout the program.

John Buckwalter, the Betty L. Tointon dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences at K-State, said the program will bring great things to the university.

“We are extremely excited about developing this program with WSU,” he said. “We have students on campus who aspire to be nurses and many more who would have come to K-State if we had a nursing program. This partnership with WSU allows students to graduate from K-State and complete a bachelor’s degree in nursing through WSU in Manhattan, Kansas.”

Richard Muma, WSU provost added: “The students in Manhattan will receive the high-quality education and applied learning experiences WSU is known for, while ultimately improving the quality of care for patients. This partnership is an innovative collaboration that will serve our students and help meet the health care needs of Kansas.”

For questions regarding the program, contact Voncella McCleary-Jones, associate dean of the WSU College of Health Professions and chair of the school of nursing, at [email protected], or Shawna Jordan, assistant dean of the K-State College of Health and Human Sciences, at [email protected].

Wichita State University photo