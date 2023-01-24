KSU Adds Online Digital Engagement Certificate

Kansas State University is launching a new online certificate in digital engagement for students, working professionals and job seekers in fall 2023.

According to the school, t hose pursuing the online digital engagement certificate will learn how to develop strategies for digital marketing, digital branding, social media and content marketing; manage digital assets; create and manage compelling content across digital platforms; establish an effective digital brand presence; and connect with online customers and communities. The certificate can be earned separately or as part of K–State‘s new online bachelor’s degree in digital innovation in media.

Alan Boyer, K–State professor of practice and assistant director for digital innovation in media in the School of Media and Communication, announced the certificate program as part of a conference panel discussion, “Digital Media Workforce Training and Availability,” hosted by the Kansas City Institute for Media, Animation and Graphic Innovation in Education and KC Digital Drive.

The certificate program includes a 12-hour curriculum of eight-week courses that include Innovations in Media and Communication, Writing in a Digital Economy, Social Media Management and Strategy, and Digital Brand Strategy. The program’s first cohort will be certified in spring 2024. Students in the certificate program also complete a proprietary certification assessment and earn additional industry-recognized certificates from Google and Hubspot. Enrollment in a certificate program doesn’t require a degree or experience and can be completed in four to six months of part-time study.

“The online digital engagement certificate is an affordable and accessible option that may allow job seekers and workers to add skills remotely, enter the workforce quickly, transition to a new career or choose a higher education option in the future,” Boyer said. “The program can also be deployed to train groups participating in community workforce development initiatives or corporate training programs.”

The Mid-America Regional Council and Zippia project that Kansas and regional employers will need to hire more than 40,000 graduates during the next 10 years with a range of digital skills for the jobs of today and the jobs that will be created in the future. Across the country, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that 1.7 million digital media-related jobs will need to be filled by 2030. In addition, the bureau reports entry-level salaries for digitally skilled professionals will range from nearly $40,000 to more than $111,000.

“The new career online digital engagement certificate program is stackable, making it ideal for anyone who may want to earn the Bachelor of Science in digital innovation in media,” said Greg Paul, director of the School of Media and Communication. “Students can earn the certificate now and later choose to enter our new digital innovation degree. It’s a win-win.“

Visit the program website for more information about the digital engagement certificate.