Salina, KS

Now: 82 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 93 ° | Lo: 68 °

KSHSAA to Add 6-Man State Title in Football

KSHSAA ReleaseSeptember 16, 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. – The 68 members that were present in Topeka took action on four agenda items Wednesday, including  sanctioning a 6-Player Football State Championship starting with the 2022 season.

The unanimous vote will allow the schools electing to participate in 6-player football starting in 2022 to compete towards a KSHSAA State Championship, if at least 24 schools are in the category. Last year, 15 schools participated in 6-player football.

The original agenda item (find here) was amended to bring stability to classes 3, 2 and 1A. Instead of 48 schools in 3A and 2A the amendment changed the number to 40 in each of those classes with the remaining 11-player participating schools going to class 1A. This new structure will fall into place when district assignments are made October 6th, 2021 for the 2022 and 2023 football seasons.

Also included in the agenda item: For 6-player district football participation, assignments shall be limited to those schools with a maximum enrollment of 55 students in grades 9, 10 and 11. The maximum enrollment for 8-player remains at 100 students in grades 9, 10 and 11.

Additional Action:

Item 9 on the agenda (linked above) was adopted by a vote of 68-0 regarding required practice for girls soccer prior to the start of the season.

An additional agenda item was added during the meeting regarding KSHSAA Handbook rule 30-1-5. Proposed by the Greater Wichita League, the amendment to the handbook rule would add adaptive activities as one of the activities allowed to practice together for schools who employ the same coach or share facilities and equipment. The motion passed 68-0.

Another additional agenda item was added concerning KSHSAA Handbook rule 18-1-4. The motion was for rule 18-1-4 be set aside for the 2021-22 school year for any student that meets the following criteria:

  1. Returns to the member school where they last attended
  2. Would be eligible at the member school where they last attended but has made a bona fide move and is attending a new school no later than September 1, 2021.

The motion passed 62-5.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

KSHSAA Releases Statement on NFHS Shot Clock ...

May 12, 2021 4:22 pm

More Officials, Better Fan Behavior Needed in...

May 7, 2021 11:07 am

Spring Postseason is Set

March 25, 2021 3:15 pm

KSHSAA BOD Approves Four Spectators Per Parti...

January 21, 2021 8:10 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

KSHSAA to Add 6-Man State Title in ...

TOPEKA, Kan. - The 68 members that were present in Topeka took action on four agenda items Wednesda...

September 16, 2021 Comments

Salina Man Exposes Himself, Headbut...

Top News

September 16, 2021

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

September 16, 2021

Hardacre ties personal career match...

Sports News

September 16, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Lottery Jackpots Balloon ...
September 16, 2021Comments
Bystanders Put Out Fire a...
September 15, 2021Comments
Protests Erupt Outside Fr...
September 15, 2021Comments
COVID Outbreaks Hit 31 Sc...
September 15, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices