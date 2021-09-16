KSHSAA to Add 6-Man State Title in Football

TOPEKA, Kan. – The 68 members that were present in Topeka took action on four agenda items Wednesday, including sanctioning a 6-Player Football State Championship starting with the 2022 season.

The unanimous vote will allow the schools electing to participate in 6-player football starting in 2022 to compete towards a KSHSAA State Championship, if at least 24 schools are in the category. Last year, 15 schools participated in 6-player football.

The original agenda item (find here) was amended to bring stability to classes 3, 2 and 1A. Instead of 48 schools in 3A and 2A the amendment changed the number to 40 in each of those classes with the remaining 11-player participating schools going to class 1A. This new structure will fall into place when district assignments are made October 6th, 2021 for the 2022 and 2023 football seasons.

Also included in the agenda item: For 6-player district football participation, assignments shall be limited to those schools with a maximum enrollment of 55 students in grades 9, 10 and 11. The maximum enrollment for 8-player remains at 100 students in grades 9, 10 and 11.

Additional Action:

Item 9 on the agenda (linked above) was adopted by a vote of 68-0 regarding required practice for girls soccer prior to the start of the season.

An additional agenda item was added during the meeting regarding KSHSAA Handbook rule 30-1-5. Proposed by the Greater Wichita League, the amendment to the handbook rule would add adaptive activities as one of the activities allowed to practice together for schools who employ the same coach or share facilities and equipment. The motion passed 68-0.

Another additional agenda item was added concerning KSHSAA Handbook rule 18-1-4. The motion was for rule 18-1-4 be set aside for the 2021-22 school year for any student that meets the following criteria:

Returns to the member school where they last attended Would be eligible at the member school where they last attended but has made a bona fide move and is attending a new school no later than September 1, 2021.

The motion passed 62-5.