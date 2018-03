KSHSAA State Basketball Tournament Brackets Released

The girls’ and boys’ KSHSAA state basketball tournament runs Wednesday, March 7 though Saturday, March 10. Six KSAL-area teams made the state tournament (Salina Central girls & boys, Smoky Valley boys, Sacred Heart boys and Rural Vista girls & boys.)

5A Boys’ State Tournament: (Wednesday, Friday & Saturday-Topeka)

(1) Goddard Eisenhower (19-2) vs (8) Shawnee-Mill Valley (11-11)-Wednesday, March 7 at 3 p.m.

(4) Wichita-Bishop Carroll (17-5) vs (5) KC-Schlagle (17-5)-Wednesday, March 7 at 4:45 p.m.

(2) Pittsburg (19-3) vs (7) Topeka-Seaman (15-7)-Wednesday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m.

(3) Wichita Heights (19-3) vs (6) SALINA CENTRAL (16-6)-Wednesday, March 7 at 8:15 p.m. (Listen LIVE on 1150 KSAL)

5A Girls’ State Tournament: (Thursday, Friday & Saturday-Topeka)

(1) Liberal (21-1) vs (8) Lenexa-St. James Academy (8-14)-Thursday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m.

(4) Wichita-Bishop Carroll (17-5) vs (5) KC-Schlagle (16-5)-Thursday, March 8 at 8:15 p.m.

(2) OP-St. Thomas Aquinas (20-2) vs SALINA CENTRAL (15-7)-Thursday, March 8 at 3 p.m. (Listen LIVE on 1150 KSAL)

(3) Shawnee-Mill Valley (18-4) vs (6) Maize (16-6)-Thursday, March 8 at 4:45 p.m.

4A DII Boys’ State Tournament: (Thursday, Friday & Saturday-Emporia)

(1) Holcomb (21-1) vs (8) Frontenac (11-11)-Thursday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m.

(4) Parson (16-6) vs (5) Garnett-Anderson County (15-7)-Thursday, March 8 at 8:15 p.m.

(2) Andale (19-2) vs (7) SMOKY VALLEY (14-7)-Thursday, March 8 at 3 p.m. (Listen LIVE on 95.5 The Rock)

(3) Marysville (18-3) vs (6) Topeka-Hayden (15-7)-Thursday, March 8 at 4:45 p.m.

2A Boys’ State Tournament: (Thursday, Friday & Saturday-Manhattan)

(1) Claflin-Central Plains (23-0) vs (8) Inman (13-9)-Thursday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m.

(4) Burlingame (20-2) vs (5) SACRED HEART (20-3)-Thursday, March 8 at 8:15 p.m. (Listen LIVE on FM 104.9)

(2) Howard-West Elk (21-1) vs (7) Johnson-Stanton County (16-6)-Thursday, March 8 at 3 p.m.

(3) Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan (21-2) vs (6) Plainville (17-6)-Thursday, March 8 at 4:45 p.m.

1A DI Boys’ State Tournament: (Wednesday, Friday & Saturday-Hays)

(1) Montezuma-South Gray (23-0) vs (8) RURAL VISTA (13-9)-Wednesday, March 7 at 3 p.m. (Listen LIVE on 1150 KSAL)

(4) Leroy-Southern Coffey County (19-4) vs (5) St. John-Hudson (18-5)-Wednesday, March 7 at 4:45 p.m.

(2) Osborne (21-1) vs (7) Centralia (15-9)-Wednesday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m.

(3) Hanover (21-1) vs (6) Atwood-Rawlins County (18-5)-Wednesday, March 7 at 8:15 p.m.

1A DI Girls’ State Tournament: (Thursday, Friday & Saturday-Hays)

(1) Coldwater-South Central (23-0) vs (8) Stockton (17-6)-Thursday, March 8 at 3 p.m.

(4) Hanover (18-3) vs (5) Frankfort (19-4)-Thursday, March 8 at 4:45 p.m.

(2) St. Paul (21-2) vs (7) St. John-Hudson (17-6)-Thursday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m.

(3) Kensington-Thunder Ridge (21-2) vs (6) RURAL VISTA (18-4)-Thursday, March 8 at 8:15 p.m. (Listen LIVE on 1150 KSAL)