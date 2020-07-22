KSHSAA Requests Info Following KSDE Decision

The start of high school athletics in Kansas is still up in the air.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association remained undecided on the beginning of the fall sports season after an hour-long executive board meeting Wednesday. The board ultimately decided on a plan to conduct a survey to school district superintendents across the state regarding the anticipated first day of school for respective districts.

Last week, KSHSAA was set to announce a game plan for the upcoming campaign. However, Gov. Laura Kelly declared to place an executive order to push back the start date for schools to Sept. 8, an instruction shot down by the Kansas State Board of Education Wednesday morning. Multiple KSHSAA executive board members referenced the KSBE’s vote, which at 5-5 fell a vote shy of approving the order, as not being decisive enough to give a clear indication of how the state should continue.

KSHSAA executive board director Bill Faflick said the board will immediately send its survey to superintendents with the hope that the board can reconvene early next week. Meanwhile, summer activities are still allowed as long as guidelines are followed.

Additionally, the executive board approved a “Remote Learning Policy”, which districts may choose to implement for a fall semester. The executive board also provided a final review of considerations for the resumption of fall activities. These considerations are available via “KSHSAA Return to Act – General.”

The meeting also featured a few new considerations for schools regarding different fall sports. The recommendations include having athletes wear masks unless they are engaging in a physically exerting activity. Coaches and others around the teams are encouraged to wear masks.

A few highlights: