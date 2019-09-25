Salina, KS

KSHSAA Releases New Classifications

September 25, 2019

TOPEKA, Kan. – The 2019-20 KSHSAA senior high membership is 354 schools. Wichita-Northeast Magnet school is an unclassified member school.

Click here for complete classifications.

  • Note: Per classification Rule 5-2-2, enrollment ties are broken by using the previous classification cycle count.
  • Note: Quasi Team Sports will post classifications before the start of each season, based on Board Approved Policy.

School classification changes with enrollment ranges are as follows: [Last year’s (2018-2019) classification is shown in parenthesis.]

Class                   Number of Schools                   Range                    Schools Changing Class

6A                                      36                                         2431 – 1312                Wichita Heights (5A)
5A                                      36                                          1305 – 710                  Leavenworth (6A)
4A                                      36                                            661-312                    Clay Center Community (3A), Girard (3A), Holton (3A)
3A                                      64                                            305-172                    Effingham-ACCHS (2A), Garnett-Anderson County (4A), Humboldt (2A), Lakin (2A), Osawatomie (4A), Wichita-Trinity (4A)
2A                                      64                                             171 – 109                  Belle Plaine (3A), Cottonwood Falls-Chase County (1A), Erie (3A), Hill City (1A), Moundridge (1A), Sedan (1A)                                                                                                                                                            Spearville (1A), Wathena-Riverside (3A)
1A                                      117                                            108 – 14                    Goessel (2A), Meade (2A), Ness City (2A), Oberlin-Decatur Community (2A), Oswego (2A)

TOPEKA, Kan. – Football classifications are reclassified every two year separate from the general classifications. The schools that have changed classes for the 2020-21 cycle are below:

Click here for complete 2020-21 football classifications.

School classification changes with enrollment ranges are as follows: [Current cycle classification is shown in parenthesis.]

Class                   Number of Schools                   Range                    Schools Changing Class

6A                                      32                                         1854-1092                  Olathe West (5A)
5A                                      32                                          1083-655                    Goddard (4A), Hutchinson (6A), Pittsburg (4A), Spring Hill (4A)
4A                                      32                                           654-340                    Great Bend (5A), Lansing (5A), Lenexa-St. James Academy (5A), Wamego (3A)
3A                                      48                                           324-168                    Baldwin (4A), Cherryvale (2A), Council Grove (2A), Gypsum-SE of Saline (2A), Riley County (2A)
2A                                      48                                            168-112                    Belleville-Republic County (1A), Beloit (3A), Ellis (1A), Haven (3A), Hillsboro (1A), Kingman (3A), Leon-Bluestem (1A)                                                                                                                                            Marion (1A), Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan (1A), Syracuse (1A), Wellsville (3A)
1A                                       28                                            111-62                      Arma-Northeast (2A), Conway Springs (2A), Ellinwood (2A), Horton (2A), Richmond-Central Heights (2A)                                                                                                                                                                  Whitewater-Remington (2A), Wichita-The Independent (2A)
8-Player Div. I                     48                                        98-66                      Highland-Doniphan West (DII), La Crosse (1A), Langdon-Fairfield (DII), Meade (1A), Moran-Marmaton Valley (DII)                                                                                                                                               Pretty Prairie (DII), Yates Center (1A)
8-Player Div. II                    52                                         66-29                    Caldwell (DI), Claflin-Central Plains (DI), Coldwater-South Central (DI), Lebo (DI), Peabody-Burns (DI), St. Francis (DI)                                                                                                                                         Victoria (DI)

© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH