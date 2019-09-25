KSHSAA Releases New Classifications

TOPEKA, Kan. – The 2019-20 KSHSAA senior high membership is 354 schools. Wichita-Northeast Magnet school is an unclassified member school.

Click here for complete classifications.

Note: Per classification Rule 5-2-2, enrollment ties are broken by using the previous classification cycle count.

Note: Quasi Team Sports will post classifications before the start of each season, based on Board Approved Policy.

School classification changes with enrollment ranges are as follows: [Last year’s (2018-2019) classification is shown in parenthesis.]

Class Number of Schools Range Schools Changing Class

6A 36 2431 – 1312 Wichita Heights (5A)

5A 36 1305 – 710 Leavenworth (6A)

4A 36 661-312 Clay Center Community (3A), Girard (3A), Holton (3A)

3A 64 305-172 Effingham-ACCHS (2A), Garnett-Anderson County (4A), Humboldt (2A), Lakin (2A), Osawatomie (4A), Wichita-Trinity (4A)

2A 64 171 – 109 Belle Plaine (3A), Cottonwood Falls-Chase County (1A), Erie (3A), Hill City (1A), Moundridge (1A), Sedan (1A) Spearville (1A), Wathena-Riverside (3A)

1A 117 108 – 14 Goessel (2A), Meade (2A), Ness City (2A), Oberlin-Decatur Community (2A), Oswego (2A)

TOPEKA, Kan. – Football classifications are reclassified every two year separate from the general classifications. The schools that have changed classes for the 2020-21 cycle are below:

Click here for complete 2020-21 football classifications.

School classification changes with enrollment ranges are as follows: [Current cycle classification is shown in parenthesis.]

Class Number of Schools Range Schools Changing Class

6A 32 1854-1092 Olathe West (5A)

5A 32 1083-655 Goddard (4A), Hutchinson (6A), Pittsburg (4A), Spring Hill (4A)

4A 32 654-340 Great Bend (5A), Lansing (5A), Lenexa-St. James Academy (5A), Wamego (3A)

3A 48 324-168 Baldwin (4A), Cherryvale (2A), Council Grove (2A), Gypsum-SE of Saline (2A), Riley County (2A)

2A 48 168-112 Belleville-Republic County (1A), Beloit (3A), Ellis (1A), Haven (3A), Hillsboro (1A), Kingman (3A), Leon-Bluestem (1A) Marion (1A), Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan (1A), Syracuse (1A), Wellsville (3A)

1A 28 111-62 Arma-Northeast (2A), Conway Springs (2A), Ellinwood (2A), Horton (2A), Richmond-Central Heights (2A) Whitewater-Remington (2A), Wichita-The Independent (2A)

8-Player Div. I 48 98-66 Highland-Doniphan West (DII), La Crosse (1A), Langdon-Fairfield (DII), Meade (1A), Moran-Marmaton Valley (DII) Pretty Prairie (DII), Yates Center (1A)

8-Player Div. II 52 66-29 Caldwell (DI), Claflin-Central Plains (DI), Coldwater-South Central (DI), Lebo (DI), Peabody-Burns (DI), St. Francis (DI) Victoria (DI)