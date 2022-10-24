KSHSAA Playoff Matchups Announced

Friday night was the final week of the regular season for Kansas High School Football. Now, we know the who’s, what’s, where’s, and when’s for the upcoming playoffs. Below is information on local teams in the KSHSAA playoff brackets.

First-round games will be played Friday, October 28th at the higher seeded team, unless otherwise noted.

5A PLAYOFFS

West Bracket

Salina Central will the the 3rd-seed in the 5A West and will host Andover. The Mustangs previously defeated the Trojans, 54-44 on September 23rd.

Salina South will be the 16th-seed and will travel to take on Top-seeded, and undefeated, Maize. Maize defeated South 56-7 on September 23rd.

4A PLAYOFFS

West Bracket

Abilene will be the 8th-seed in the 4A West bracket, clinching a home playoff game. Just one year removed from a winless season. The Cowboys will host a rematch with 9th-seeded Rose Hill. Rose Hill defeated Abilene, 16-12 on September 30th.

3A PLAYOFFS

West Bracket

Chapman will be the 3rd-seed out of District 6 and will travel to Clay Center on Friday, October 28th. Chapman lost to Clay Center 24-0 on September 9th.

Smoky Valley will be the 4th-seed out of District 7 and will travel to take on Scott City on Friday. The two teams have not previously met this season.

Hesston will be the 2nd-seed out of District 6 and will host Marysville on Friday. The two teams have not previously met this season.

Concordia will be the 4th-seed out of District 5. They will travel to Wichita Collegiate on Friday. The two teams have not previously met this season.

2A PLAYOFFS

West Bracket

Southeast of Saline will be the top-seed from District 5 and will host Haven on Friday. The teams have not previously met this season.

Hoisington will be the top-seed from District 7 and will host Phillipsburg. The teams have not previously met this season.

Ellsworth will be the 2nd-seed out of District 5 and will host Garden Plain The teams have not previously met this season.

Beloit responded nicely from an 0-2 start to the season, and will be the top-seed out of District 8 and will host Larned. The teams have not previously met this season.

1A PLAYOFFS

West Bracket

Salina South clinched its first playoff birth in 4 years on Friday. They will be the 3rd-seed out of District 5 and will travel to take on Marion. The two teams have not previously met this season.

8-MAN I PLAYOFFS

Moundridge will be the 2nd-seed out of District 4. They will host Central-Burden. The teams have not previously met this season.

Herington is the 4th-seed out of District 4. They will travel to South Sumner County. The teams have not previously met this season.

Little River is the top-seed out of District 4. They will host Argonia-Attica. The teams have not previously met this season.

Clifton-Clyde is the top-seed out of District 5. They will host Quinter. The teams have not previously met this season.

Lincoln is the 3rd-seed out of District 5. They will travel to take on Atwood-Rawlins County. The teams have not previously met this season.

Ell-Saline is the 2nd-seed out of District 5. They will host Hoxie. The teams have not previously met this season.

8-MAN II PLAYOFFS

Rural Vista will be the 4th-seed out of District 2. They will travel to top-seeded Lebo. The teams have not previously met this season.

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton will be the 2nd-seed out of District 4. They will host Frankfort. The teams have not previously met this season.

Canton-Galva is the top-seed out of District 2. They will host St. Paul. The teams have not previously met this season.

Pike Valley is the 4th-seed out of. District 4. They will travel to Axtell.