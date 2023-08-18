KSHSAA Helps Teams Avoid Heat Stress

The Fall sports season is underway across the Sunflower State and teams are trying to practice and stay safe amid sizzling temperatures.

Jeremy Holaday Kansas State High School Activities Association joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how technology is making a difference in monitoring conditions on the field.

Last year KSHSAA provided a wet bulb, globe temperature monitor for every high school in the state to help avoid heat stress and keep student athletes safe.

