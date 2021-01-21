KSHSAA BOD Approves Four Spectators Per Participant

TOPEKA, Kan. – The KSHSAA Board of Directors met Wednesday at the request of the KSHSAA Executive Board to discuss spectator limits for the winter activity season. During the meeting the following action took place:

Motion by M. Kastle, seconded by B. Sutherlin to implement the following rule change for member schools during the 2020-21 school year only:

Beginning January 29 until the end of winter activities regular season this school year, a maximum of four spectators per participant will be permitted to attend with appropriate social distancing required. Local school districts may choose to have stricter limitations based on seating and local health department guidelines.

The proposal was approved by a vote of 46 in favor, 27 opposed.