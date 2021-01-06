KSHSAA Announces 2021 Sub-State Basketball Assignments

Check out the full list of assignments here

CLASS 4A, 5A, 6A TOURNAMENT FORMAT

These classes will have 36 schools in each class.

The 36 schools have been divided into eight groups of four or five schools.

One school from each group will be designated as the seeding manager.

Seeding will take place on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM.

Games will be played at the higher seeded team.

The #4 seed vs. #5 seed will be played on Saturday, February 27. Times TBD.

Tuesday, March 2 will be semi-finals for 4A Boys, 5A Girls, and 6A Boys at the higher seeded team.

Wednesday, March 3 will be semi-finals for 4A Girls, 5A Boys, and 6A Girls at the higher seeded team.

Friday, March 5 will be Sub-state finals for 4A Boys, 5A Girls, and 6A Boys at the higher seeded team.

Saturday, March 6 will be Sub-state finals for 4A Girls, 5A Boys, and 6A Girls at the higher seeded team.

Each group will be numbered one through eight.

Monday, March 8 – 4A Boys, 5A Girls, 6A Boys – State Quarterfinal games at higher seeded site. Quarterfinal state games will be played at the higher seeded team of group 1 vs. group 2; group 3 vs. group 4; group 5 vs. group 6; group 7 vs. group 8. Game time 6:00 PM.

Tuesday, March 9 – 4A Girls, 5A Boys, 6A Girls – State Quarterfinal games at higher seeded site. Quarterfinal state games will be played at the higher seeded team of group 1 vs. group 2; group 3 vs. group 4; group 5 vs. group 6; group 7 vs. group 8. Game time 6:00 PM

Winners advance to primary state site.

Four teams from each gender will be seeded and state semi-final games will be played at state site on Thursday, March 11 (4A Boys, 5A Girls, 6A Boys) and Friday, March 12 (4A Girls, 5A Boys, 6A Girls) Times – TBD Championship games will be played on Saturday, March 13. Times – TBD

No 3rd place games will be played.

CLASS 5A ASSIGNMENTS

#1 Salina-South HS

Great Bend, Hays, Salina-Central, Salina-South

CLASS 4A ASSIGNMENTS

#1 Buhler HS

Buhler, McPherson, Nickerson, Pratt, Ulysses

#2 Clay Center Community HS

Abilene, Chapman, Clay Center Community, Concordia

CLASS 2A and 3A TOURNAMENT FORMAT

Class 2A will have 65 schools and 3A will have 64 schools per class. These schools will conduct 8 sub-state tournaments of eight schools. Groupings are based on a geographical basis after host sites are determined.

Seeding will be completed on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM.

Brackets will be posted on the KSHSAA website after they are verified.

Groups will be numbered one through eight.

Monday, March 1 Class 3A girls and Class 2A boys will play quarterfinal games at the higher seeded team.

Tuesday, March 2, Class 3A boys and Class 2A girls will play quarterfinal games at the higher seeded team.

Thursday, March 4, Class 3A girls and Class 2A boys will play semifinal contests at the sub-state host site.

Friday, March 5, Class 3A boys and Class 2A girls will play semifinal games at the sub-state host site.

Saturday, March 6, Class 2A and 3A girls and boys will play final games at the sub-state host to determine which school advances to the state tournament. *Game times will be in the afternoon.

Monday, March 8 – 2A boys and 3A girls – State Quarterfinal games at higher seeded site. Quarterfinal state games will be played at the higher seeded team of group 1 vs. group 2; group 3 vs. group 4; group 5 vs. group 6; group 7 vs. group 8. Game time 6:00 PM.

Tuesday, March 9 – 2A girls and 3A boys – State Quarterfinal games at higher seeded site. Quarterfinal state games will be played at the higher seeded team of group 1 vs. group 2; group 3 vs. group 4; group 5 vs. group 6; group 7 vs. group 8. Game time 6:00 PM

Winners advance to primary state site.

Four teams from each gender will be seeded and state semi-final games will be played at state site on Thursday, March 11 (2A Boys and 3A Girls) and Friday, March 12 (2A Girls and 3A Boys) Times – TBD

Championship games will be played on Saturday, March 13. Times – TBD

No 3rd place games will be played.

CLASS 3A ASSIGNMENTS

#2 Norton Community

Beloit, Colby, Goodland, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian, Minneapolis, Norton Community, Phillipsburg, Russell

#4 Hesston

Ellsworth, Gypsum-Southeast of Saline, Halstead, Haven, Hesston, Kingman, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley, Lyons

CLASS 2A ASSIGNMENTS

#3 Brookville-Ell Saline

Bennington, Brookville-Ell Saline, Hillsboro, Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic, Inman, Moundridge, Salina-Sacred Heart, Sedgwick

#5 Cottonwood Falls-Chase County

Cottonwood Falls-Chase County, Elbing-Berean Academy, Herington, Lyndon, Marion, Richmond-Central Heights, Whitewater-Remington, Yates Center

CLASS 1A – DIVISON I AND II TOURNAMENT FORMAT

Class 1A-DI will have 54 schools and Class 1A-DII will have 53 schools per class. These schools will conduct 8 sub-state tournaments of six or seven schools. Grouping are based on a geographical basis after host sites are determined.

Seeding will be completed on Saturday, February 20 at 10:00 AM.

Groups will be numbered one through eight.

Thursday, February 25, Class 1A-DI and Class 1A-DII girls will play quarterfinal games at the higher seeded team.

Friday, February 26, Class 1A-DI and Class 1A-DII boys will play quarterfinal games at the higher seeded team.

Thursday, March 4, Class 1A-DI and Class 1A-DII girls will play semifinal contests at the sub-state host site.

Friday, March 5, Class 1A-DI and Class 1A-DII boys will play semifinal games at the sub-state host site.

Saturday, March 6, Class 1A-DI and Class 1A-DII girls and boys will play final games at the sub-state host to determine which school advances to the state tournament. *Game times will be in the afternoon.

Monday, March 8 – Class 1A-DI and Class 1A-DII girls – State Quarterfinal games at higher seeded site provided the site meets the KSHSAA guidelines. Quarterfinal state games will be played at the higher seeded team of group 1 vs. group 2; group 3 vs. group 4; group 5 vs. group 6; group 7 vs. group 8. Game time 6:00 PM.

Tuesday, March 9 – Class 1A-DI and Class 1A-DII boys – State Quarterfinal games at higher seeded site provided the site meets the KSHSAA guidelines. Quarterfinal state games will be played at the higher seeded team of group 1 vs. group 2; group 3 vs. group 4; group 5 vs. group 6; group 7 vs. group 8. Game time 6:00 PM

Winners advance to primary state site.

Four teams from each gender will be seeded and state semi-final games will be played at the state site on Thursday, March 11 (Class 1A-DI and Class 1A-DII girls) and Friday, March 12 (Class 1A-DI and Class 1A-DII boys) Times – TBD

Championship games will be played on Saturday, March 13. Times – TBD

No 3rd place games will be played.

CLASS 1A – DIV. I ASSIGNMENTS

#5 Canton-Galva

Canton-Galva, Goessel, Lincoln, Little River, Rural Vista, Solomon, Sylvan Grove-Sylvan-Lucas Unified

CLASS 1A – DIV. II ASSIGNMENTS

#6 Wakefield

Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton, *Junction City-St. Xavier, Natoma, Southern Cloud, Tescott, Wakefield, Wilson