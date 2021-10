Voters will be headed to the polls in just two weeks, making decisions about the City of Salina.

They’ll also be choosing three USD 305 Board of Education members to make important decisions for the district.

KSAL Candidate Forum began Tuesday with current member Gabe Grant and challenger Bonnie Schamberger in studio for some Q and A and conversations that matter to you.

Wednesday, current board member Jim Fletcher and write-in candidate Holli Henoch will join us on the air at 8:15am.