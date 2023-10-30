KSAL to carry Ellsworth playoff run

The Ellsworth Bearcats have put together one of the best seasons in school history in 2023. Through eight weeks, Josh Homolka’s bunch have compile an 8-1 record, and are ranked Top 5 by most media publications in Class 2A.

Following the Bearcats’ exciting 42-0 win on Friday night versus Haven, the Bearcats will head south to take on Garden Plain in the 2A Regionals, and though many will caravan south, making the near two hour, 100+ mile trek, to catch the action in person, any who are unable to attend in person will now have a great option to follow the contest.

Ellsworth High School and 1150 KSAL are excited to announce a partnership which will allow the Bearcats’ games for the remainder of their 2A Playoff run in 2023 to air on 1150 KSAL, as well as 106.7 FM, and to be streamed online at KSAL.com.

This week’s coverage will begin at 6:45 PM, live from Garden Plain High School, where Meridian Media Sports Director Jackson Schneider will carry the play-by-play of the contest, alongside color analyst Dan Flemming.

The 2A Regional between Ellsworth and the Owls is set for a 7 PM Kickoff.