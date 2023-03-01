KSAL to carry Bennington Basketball through rest of season

Meridian Media and KSAL-FM are excited to announce expanded local basketball coverage of Bennington High School throughout the remaining games of the Spring 2023 season.

Meridian Media, which regularly covers local schools Salina Central, Salina South, Minneapolis, and Ell-Saline on-air, bring on the Bulldogs as part of expanded coverage of 2A basketball Sub-State action.

Coverage will begin on Thursday night, March 2nd, as Ell-Saline and Bennington square off in the 2A Boys Hillsboro Sub-State Semifinals. The broadcast is set to begin at 5:45 PM on FM 104.9 in Salina and online at KSAL.com, with tip-off shortly after 6 PM from Hillsboro High School.

Friday night (March 3rd) coverage will continue as the Bennington Lady Bulldogs will take on Cottonwood Falls-Chase County in the 2A girls Sub-State Semifinals from Hillsboro. That game is also set to begin just after 6 PM, with on-air coverage starting at 5:45 PM. Lady Bulldog coverage will also air on FM 104.9 in Salina and online at KSAL.com.

Should each Bennington team advance, FM 104.9 will continue to be the on-air home to Bulldogs basketball throughout the remaining games of Sub-State and into a potential State Tournament run.