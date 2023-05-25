KSAL to broadcast Salina South State Softball

The Salina South Cougars have qualified for the 5A State Softball Tournament for the first time since 2017.

The Cougars claimed a Regional Championship last week with wins over Arkansas City and Kapaun-Mt. Carmel, advancing to 5A State at Wilkins Stadium at Wichita State University.

KSAL Sports Director Jackson Schneider and Color Analyst Dan Flemming will be on the scene in Wichita to broadcast all the action, beginning with Thursday afternoon’s Quarterfinal matchup between Salina South, the #7 seed, and the #2 seed Basehor-Linwood.

The broadcast will begin at approximately 2:45 PM on Thursday, live on 1150 KSAL and 106.7 FM in Salina, as well as online and available to all here on KSAL.com. First pitch is expected around 3 PM.