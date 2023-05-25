KSAL to broadcast Ell-Saline State Softball

The Ell-Saline Cardinals have qualified for the 2-1A State Softball Tournament for the third-straight season.

The Cardinals claimed a Regional Championship last week with wins over Little River, Bennington, and Hays-Thomas More Prep advancing to 2-1A State at the Green Sports Complex in Pratt, Kansas.

KSAL Sports Broadcaster Kolby Van Camp will be on the scene in Pratt to broadcast all the action, beginning with Thursday evening’s Quarterfinal matchup between Ell-Saline, the #4 seed, and the #4 seed Mound City-Jayhawk Linn.

The broadcast will begin at approximately 6:45 PM on Thursday, live on 1150 KSAL and 106.7 FM in Salina, as well as online and available to all here on KSAL.com. First pitch is expected around 7 PM.