KSAL to add Bennington Basketball Radio Coverage

SALINA – Meridian Media and 1150 KSAL are excited to once again announce coverage of Bennington Bulldogs Basketball, as the teams continue their postseason runs in Class 2A.

After successful seasons last year for both the boys and girls Bulldogs teams, and KSAL’s coverage of both, including the boys’ trip to the 2A State Tournament, KSAL will once again cover the Bulldogs, beginning with Thursday night’s girls contest.

Head Coach Tracy Piepho’s Lady Bulldogs boast a record of 12-9 as the #4 seed in the Alma-Wabaunsee Bracket following a dominant 44-25 win over Mission Valley on Monday night. The Lady Bulldogs will square up with the Bracket’s #1 seed, Valley Heights, on Thursday night from Wabaunsee High School in Alma, Kansas. Coverage of the action will begin with Pregame at 5:45 PM on 1150 KSAL, 106.7 FM, and streaming online at KSAL.com. Tip-off is expected shortly after 6 PM.

The Bulldog Boys and Head Coach Curtis Pickering are the Bracket’s #2 seed, by virtue of a tie in records with Sacred Heart, and a coin flip decision. The Bulldogs now hold a mark of 18-3 on the year, ranked #6 in Class 2A’s final Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Rankings. Bennington routed #7 seed and Sub-State host Wabaunsee on Tuesday night, winning 61-23. They will next match up with #6 seed Valley Heights on Friday night, with pregame coverage on KSAL set to start at 7:15 PM, with the game start expected shortly after 7:30 PM.

KSAL will continue to follow both Bennington teams with exclusive pregame and postgame coach interviews all the way through potential runs to the 2A State Tournament at Dodge City’s United Wireless Arena.

Stay tuned for more high school basketball coverage announcements on 1150 KSAL, 106.7 FM, and online at KSAL.com.

2A – Alma-Wabaunsee GIRLS Bracket

2A – Alma-Wabaunsee BOYS Bracket