KSAL Now Broadcasting on FM Dial

Todd PittengerNovember 9, 2021

Salina’s heritage radio station can now be heard on the FM dial. A long term-project culminated high above downtown Salina Tuesday afternoon with the installation of the final pieces of equipment  and News Radio 1150 KSAL began broadcasting on the FM dial at 106.7 FM.

Since June of 1937 KSAL has been heard on the AM dial at 1150, and nothing will change with that. The change is an addition, the exact same programming can now be heard crystal clear on FM 106.7.

KSAL will continue to feature local morning, afternoon and weekend programing, with a team of local reporters and meteorologists who provide local news, weather, and sports coverage.

PHOTO A tower climber installs equipment Tuesday afternoon.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

