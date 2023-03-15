Salina, KS

KSAL Heard Near Arctic Circle

Todd PittengerMarch 15, 2023

While it’s easy to listen to KSAL online in remote parts of the world, it’s not quite is easy to listen to the on-air AM signal in those same locations, Within the past week, though, we have received correspondences from listeners who heard KSAL radio on the air near the Artic Circle, and each time the listeners provided a recording of what they heard so we could confirm to them it was KSAL. Indeed it was!

Here is the first correspondence, from couple of men who picked up the KSAL radio signal back on November 8th:

We are Timo and Ismo, two AM radio enthusiasts from Finland. We are passionate about listening and identifying distant AM radio stations from all over the world. We are very excited to report that we heard KSAL during our trip to the northern territory of Finland. We spent a week quite isolated in the famous Aihkiniemi Radio monitoring base (Aihkiniemi DX cabin in Lapland), nearly 200 Miles north of the Arctic Circle in northern Finland. We both live in the southern Finland, but we took a week off from work to travel over 1000km north to Lapland just to catch rare AM signals. This was our third annual trip. We also enjoy the beautiful nature and fresh air during our daily hikes. Please see attached couple of pictures of the radio shack and use checking the long wire antennas outside.

The second correspondence came from a listener who picked up the KSAL radio signal on January 29th:

My name is Jari, I’m an AM radio enthusiast from Finland. I have a surprise for You: I heard your radio station KSAL here in Finland, 4,472 miles from Salina, Kansas. I would greatly appreciate receiving your confirmation of my receipt of your station. I am passionate about listening and identifying distant AM radio stations from all over the world.  I spent a week quite isolated in the famous Aihkiniemi Radio monitoring base (Aihkiniemi DX Cabin in Finland), over 300 Kilometres north of the Arctic Circle in northern Finland. AM listening conditions are ideal well above the Arctic Circle, because there is ample space for long antennas and little to no man-made electrical noise or interference.  My receiving equipment for AM includes several Microtelecom Perseus and SDRPlay receivers and a wide (14 pcs in different directions) selection of long wire antennas of 1000 meters each in the forest. I live in the South-East of Finland and travelled 800 km by train and last 400 km by car just to catch AM stations that are practically possible only in Lapland. Daily hikes in nature to check antennas is a daily routine and it takes me every day to the wild and beautiful nature.

Click Photos to Enlarge

 

 

 

 

 

LISTEN LIVE

