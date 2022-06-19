KSAL Day at Salina Speedway

Dads took the checkered flag this weekend – watching from the stands as race teams from around the region competed at Salina Speedway as part of the NCRA summer season.

Sprint Cars, Modified, AAAModified and Stock Cars roared their way around the track and delighted the crowd on hand with bumper to bumper racing action to win or place and stockpile points in their respective category.

NCRA announcer Warren Hardy kept the crowd updated and entertained from the booth atop the grandstands on Saturday. KSAL Radio was on hand to celebrate fathers, freedom and U.S. military veterans who had gathered for a hot summer night of racing.

Next up for race teams competing in the NCRA:

July 14: Kansas State Fairgrounds, Hutchinson, Ks.

66th O’Reilly Auto Parts Hutchinson Grand National Auto Races

305 Sprint Cars, Modified, AAAModified, Super Stock, Mini Stock

July 15: Kansas State Fairgrounds, Hutchinson, Ks.

66th O’Reilly Auto Parts Hutchinson Grand National Auto Races

Late Models, Modified, AAAModified, “B” Mods, Stock Cars

July 16: Kansas State Fairgrounds, Hutchinson, Ks.

66th O’Reilly Auto Parts Hutchinson Grand National Auto Races

Non-Wing Sprint Cars, Late Models, Modified, AAAModified, Stock Cars

August 5: Rush County Speedway, LaCrosse, Ks.

Modified

August 6: Wakeeney Speedway, Wakeeney, Ks.

Modified

August 20: Salina Speedway, Salina, Ks.

Non-Wing Sprint Cars, Modified, AAAModified, Mod Lite