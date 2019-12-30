Salina, KS

Now: 37 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 37 ° | Lo: 25 °

KSAL Chiefs Playoff Trip Planned

Todd PittengerDecember 30, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs have made the playoffs and KSAL wants to take you to the game.

The Chiefs have earned a first round bye, and will host a divisional round game on Sunday, January 12th. Kickoff will be at 2:05 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Clarke Sanders is planning to take a busload of fans to the game. Cost of the trip is $329. The trip includes:

  • Charter bus ride to and from the game
  • Pregame tailgate party
  • Field-Level seats

Those interested can call 785-823-1111 or email: [email protected] or [email protected]

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

KSAL Chiefs Playoff Trip Planned

The Kansas City Chiefs have made the playoffs and KSAL wants to take you to the game. The Chiefs ...

December 30, 2019 Comments

Bradford top NAIA vote-getter in Cl...

Sports News

December 30, 2019

Diarra Named Big 12 Player of the W...

Sports News

December 30, 2019

Sherfield Nabs AAC Freshman of the ...

Sports News

December 30, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Pompeo not Completely Rul...
December 30, 2019Comments
Up on Blocks
December 30, 2019Comments
Vandals Hit Church Van
December 30, 2019Comments
Police Seek Tips in Vanda...
December 30, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH