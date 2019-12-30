KSAL Chiefs Playoff Trip Planned

The Kansas City Chiefs have made the playoffs and KSAL wants to take you to the game.

The Chiefs have earned a first round bye, and will host a divisional round game on Sunday, January 12th. Kickoff will be at 2:05 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Clarke Sanders is planning to take a busload of fans to the game. Cost of the trip is $329. The trip includes:

Charter bus ride to and from the game

Pregame tailgate party

Field-Level seats

Those interested can call 785-823-1111 or email: [email protected] or [email protected]