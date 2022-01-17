KSAL Chiefs Playoff Trip Planned

The Kansas City Chiefs have advanced to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs with a big win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and KSAL wants to take you to the next game.

The Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills this Sunday, January 23rd. Kickoff will be at 5:30 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Clarke Sanders is planning to take a busload of fans to the game. The trip includes a charter bus ride to and from the game and game tickets, either field level or upper level.

Cost of the trip is:

$499 per seat lower level. Very limited availability.

$375 per seat upper level.

Those interested can contact Clarke Sander via e-mail at [email protected]