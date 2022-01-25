KSAL Chiefs Championship Game Trip

For an unprecedented 4th year in a row the Kansas City Chiefs will host the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday, January 30th. Kickoff will be at 2:05.

KSAL will take a busload of fans to the game. The trip includes a charter bus ride to and from the game and game tickets, either field level or upper level.

The bus will leave Sunday morning at 8:30 for the 2:05 pm kick-off. It will be back in Salina after the game, about 9:30 Sunday night.

Cost of the trip is:

$700 per seat lower level.

$600 per seat upper level.

The upper level seats are at about the 50 yard line, either 17 or 21 rows up, which is less than halfway up.

Those who have their own ticket can also be accommodated.

Those interested can contact Clarke Sander via e-mail at [email protected]