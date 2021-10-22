Voters will be headed to the polls on November 2, making decisions about the City of Salina.

They’ll also be choosing three USD 305 Board of Education members to make important decisions for the district.

On Friday, the KSAL Candidate Forum hosted write-in candidate Chris Field in studio for some Q and A and conversations that matter to you.

Next week: City Commission candidates will be featured Tuesday through Thursday, while Monday’s show will look at the pros and cons of a proposed ordinance to limit the power of City of Salina to impose restrictions on citizens and businesses during a declared emergency.