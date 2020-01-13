Salina, KS

KSAL AFC Championship Game Trip Planned

Todd PittengerJanuary 13, 2020

A historic win has propelled the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, and KSAL wants to take you to the game. It’s what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the battle for the Lamar Hunt Trophy in the stadium Lamar Hunt built.

The Chiefs will host the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Kickoff will be at 2:05 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Clarke Sanders is planning to take a busload of fans to the game. Cost of the trip is $529. The trip includes:

  • Charter bus ride to and from the game
  • Pregame tailgate party
  • Field-Level seats

Those interested can call 785-823-1111 or email: [email protected]

The bus will leave Salina at 8:00 Sunday morning and return after the game.

Deadline to sign up for the trip is Tuesday at noon. A minimum of 25 people are needed.

 

