KS Wildlife, Parks & Tourism Reorganizes

Todd PittengerJuly 28, 2021
The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism is now simply the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.
According to the agency, after 10 years, the Tourism Division has returned to the Kansas Department of Commerce, making us the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks once more.
As part of this reorganization and name change, they say they are returning to their “roots” by bringing back their iconic bison logo, only this time with a fresh spin.
For many Kansans, the bison represents history, heritage, and the importance of conservation and wildlife management. It’s also a symbol of our strength as a state.
The “new” mark is surrounded by a shield as a testament to our agency’s critical mission of protecting Kansas’ natural resources.
