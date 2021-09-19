Salina, KS

KS Transportation Secretary to Speak at Abilene Event

Todd PittengerSeptember 19, 2021

The Transportation Secretary will speak virtually at an event in Abilene later this week. Kansas Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz will speak at the next monthly virtual Lunch & Learn program at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum.

According to the organization, Secretary Lorenz will speak about how President Eisenhower became known as the “Father of the Interstate System” and the importance he placed on developing our nation’s transportation infrastructure. The Secretary will give an overview of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, better known as “IKE,” an innovative 10-year plan designed to meet the transportation needs of Kansas now and into the future.

Secretary Lorenz was appointed by Governor Laura Kelly in January 2019 to lead KDOT. With more than 25 years of transportation experience in the public and private sectors, she is recognized as a national leader in the areas of policy development, collaboration and scenario planning. She was recently elected president of the Mid America Association of State Transportation Officials (MAASTO) – a collaboration of transportation leaders representing 10 Midwest states that works to advance highway, transit and related issues important to the region. Secretary Lorenz has a Masters degree from the University of Kansas and a Bachelor’s degree from Drury University.

The virtual event will be Thursday, September 23rd, at noon.

_ _ _

Google Meet URL: meet.google.com/fqh-btuz-tof

Phone: 617-675-4444‬ (PIN: 898 145 165 7732‬#)

Please join 10 minutes early so the program may begin on time.]

 

 

