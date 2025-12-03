KS Plan to Start School After Labor Day

When public schools begin classes next year, Kansas Republican Legislator Bill Rhiley from Wellington – hopes the bell won’t be ringing until the second week of September.

Rhiley prefiled House Bill 2409 that would prohibit Kansas school districts from starting before the Labor Day holiday. The former teacher tells KSAL News he believes less breaks and a consistent schedule is the key to learning.

Rhiley added since news of the plan emerged, the Kansas National Education Association has emailed him numerous times with their opposition.

The Kansas Legislative Session begins on January 12th and if the measure passed it would take effect for the 2026-27 school year. The law would not restrict districts from other programs like summer school and other activities.