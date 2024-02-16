KS Motorists Poised to Pay Higher Prices at the Pump

Motorists in the Sunflower State are paying more to top off the tank heading into the weekend.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular rose yesterday in Kansas to just over $2.83, this as the corresponding national figure also increased to just under $3.28.

Motorists in Wyoming continue to enjoy the lowest prices at the pump, with yesterday’s Cowboy State figure rising slightly to just over $2.79.

At the other end of the gas-price spectrum, costs fell in Hawaii to just over $4.70.