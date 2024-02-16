KS Motorists Poised to Pay Higher Prices at the Pump

By Metrosource February 16, 2024

Motorists in the Sunflower State are paying more to top off the tank heading into the weekend.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular rose yesterday in Kansas to just over $2.83, this as the corresponding national figure also increased to just under $3.28.

Motorists in Wyoming continue to enjoy the lowest prices at the pump, with yesterday’s Cowboy State figure rising slightly to just over $2.79.

At the other end of the gas-price spectrum, costs fell in Hawaii to just over $4.70.

 

 

 