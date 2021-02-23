KS Man Arrested in Connection To Capitol Attack

A Kansas City area man is under arrest in connection with the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

FBI agents apprehended Ryan Keith Ashlock of Gardner, Kansas, yesterday without incident. Ashlock was booked on federal charges including conspiracy, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, obstruction of justice, and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

Ashlock had been wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the United States Court District of Columbia.