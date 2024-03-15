Ks Lawmakers Mull Bill to Boost Penalties for Traffic-Related Failure to Render Aid

Kansas lawmakers are mulling a bill that, if enacted, would boost criminal penalties for those who flee the scene of serious motor-vehicle crashes.

State officials say members of the state’s Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony from people in support of the bill, which proponents say would increase jail time and tighten parole standards for those who fail to stop and render aid.

Lawmakers reportedly heard testimony from family members yesterday whose loved ones may have survived if such a law had been in effect at the time.