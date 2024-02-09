KS Farmers Criticize Decision Halting Use of Certain Weed Killers

Some Kansas farmers are criticizing a federal decision to halt the use of certain weed killers marketed by major U.S. drug companies.

According to a spokesperson for the Southern Kansas Cotton Growers Cooperative, farmers are disappointed by the ruling, arguing that they are aware of potential dangers associated with the weed killers.

Federal officials say the court decision centered on the potential danger that the chemicals could be spread by high winds.

Meanwhile, farmers affected by the ruling say it will make it more difficult for them to manage weeds in their fields, which may affect their yields.