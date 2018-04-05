KS Constitutional Amendment Advances

Kansas lawmakers are trying to limit the state supreme court’s role in education funding.

The Kansas House Judiciary Committee yesterday advanced a measure calling for a constitutional amendment to remove the power of the Kansas Supreme Court to rule on the adequacy of education funding and place that responsibility only on the legislature.

The constitutional amendment would need to be approved by both the Kansas House and Senate by a two-thirds majority before going to a statewide vote.

The Kansas Supreme Court rejected a school funding formula plan last year and gave the legislature an April 30th deadline to come up with an adequate solution.

