Kowar shakes off tough 1st against O’s in loss

Even though both of the O’s homers, plus their two other RBI knocks (a pair of singles in the first inning), came on either Kowar’s changeup or slider, so did the majority of his strikeouts. After recording a strikeout in the first off his fastball, a pair of strikeouts in the second, one off his fastball and one off his changeup, Kowar retired three batters in a row with strikeouts off his changeup to get out of the third.