Kowar Can’t Shake Struggles in Loss at Cleveland

Kowar earned the Royals’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year Award with a 3.46 ERA for Triple-A Omaha. But that success hasn’t translated over to the Majors yet. Against Cleveland, Kowar issued one walk and he had only one clean inning — the fourth, facing the bottom of the Tribe’s lineup. In that inning, he was able to locate the fastball where he wanted it — especially down and away to Austin Hedges, who grounded out — and drop in a few changeups and sliders.