Korean War Armistice Focus of Eisenhower Event

The public is invited to attend the April Lunch & Learn scheduled for this Thursday at noon either in person or online. The program will be held in the library building indoor courtyard and will begin promptly at noon. Guests are encouraged to arrive by 11:45 a.m. A light box-lunch will be served on a first come, first served basis.

According to the organization, guest speaker Dr. Edward Keefer will join us to discuss the Korean War Armistice. Drawing upon the documentary record and recent scholarship, Keefer examines Eisenhower’s role in ending the Korean War.

Edward C. Keefer received a Ph.D. in history from Michigan State University in 1974. For 34 years, he was an editor of the U.S. Department of State’s official documentary series, Foreign Relations of the United States (FRUS). During that time, he edited or co-edited 25 Foreign Relations volumes including one on Korea, 1952-1954. He has written on Korea and the Korean War. After 2002, he was the General Editor of the FRUS series until his retirement in 2009. He is currently a historian in the U.S. Secretary of Defense’s Historical Office. In 2017, the Office of the Secretary of Defense published his book, Harold Brown: Offsetting the Soviet Military Challenge, 1977-1981. A second book, Caspar Weinberger and the Military Buildup, 1981-1985, is forthcoming. In 2022, the Society for History in the Federal Government awarded him the Roger R. Trask award for service to history of the federal government.

These programs are all made possible courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation with generous support from the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation.

JOIN IN PERSON:

• Library building indoor courtyard

• Arrive by 11:45 a.m.

• Box lunch provided on a first come, first served basis

• Park in the south parking lot nearest the library building

JOIN ONLINE:

• Stream on YouTube Live