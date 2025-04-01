Kohl’s Salina Here to Stay

The Kohl’s store in Salina is here to stay and it is not of the 27 stores that are closing across the U.S.

Starting this month in April, 27 Kohl’s stores throughout the country are reportedly closing down due to “underperformance.” Sources say, in 2024 Kohl’s experienced a 7.2% decrease in sales and expects a 2% net decrease for this year.

California ranks as the state with the most store closures at 10. Salina or the state of Kansas was not listed for any stores closing down.

Kohl’s has more than 1,150 locations in the U.S.