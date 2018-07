Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach says Kansas law, not federal law, should decide Kansas’ elections.

Kansas’ solicitor general filed an addition to Kobach’s appeal of a ruling that says he stepped over the line with a 2011 law that would have new voters in the state prove their citizenship. The solicitor general says federal law does not pre-empt state law, and that the state law doesn’t infringe on anyone’s rights.

The ACLU is suing to block the citizenship measure.

Source: MetroSource News