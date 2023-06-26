Known Suspect Sought for Kidnapping

Salina Police are looking for a known suspect after an argument in a car turned violent.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that a Salina man broke a no contact order with a 27-year-old female and their three year old boy on Friday by sharing a car ride.

Police say an argument ensued and the man allegedly took her cell phone and threw it out the window.

The woman began to yell for help and finally escaped with the boy in the 200 block of S. Delaware.

The 34-year-old suspect is facing possible charges for kidnapping and violation of a protection order.