Knocking Down Pins and Raising Money

Todd PittengerApril 3, 2022

Hundreds of people gathered throughout the day Saturday to make a big difference by having a little fun. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina hosted its “Bowl For Kids Sake” event.

The fundraiser was a day long event held at The Alley in Downtown Salina. The first session began at 10:00 in the morning, and the last session ended at 10:00 in the evening. Teams of 6 enjoyed bowling, pizza, goodie bags, and prizes as they raised money and awareness for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program and its mission of improving and changing the lives of children in Salina County for the better by creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships.

The disco-themed day-long bowling event was strong in spirit and attendance.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Salina CEO Amanda Otto told KSAL News she was pleased with the support this year.  After she tabulated the preliminary final results as the last session of the day was winding down Saturday night, Otto said there were 550 bowlers who participated on 88 teams. The event brought in $71,500.

Bowl For Kids Sake each year traditionally brings in about 1/4 of the annual budget for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

For more details on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina, including information on how you can get matched up with a child, click here.

 

Hannah Holt was the captain of the Meridian Media team.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

